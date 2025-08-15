The final episode of 'The Issue Is:'

Expand / Collapse search

August 15, 2025
The Issue Is' final episode

After more than seven years, Elex Michaelson is leaving FOX 11 and The Issue Is. Elex reflects on some of the show's best moments over the years.

LOS ANGELES - After a seven-and-a-half-year run, Elex Michaelson is leaving FOX 11 to pursue a new opportunity. This is the final episode. It features a long list of guests sending their well-wishes, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gloria Allred, former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Gov. Jerry Brown, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sen. Alex Padilla, Sen. Adam Schiff, Mayor Karen Bass, Rick Caruso, Brian Tyler Cohen, Tomi Lahren, Peter Hamby, Brian Goldsmith, Melanie Mason, Seema Mehta, Bob Shrum, Mike Murphy, and Matt Friend. 

