The Forum to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site for Los Angeles County starting Tuesday

Los Angeles County officials announced Friday that the LA Forum in Inglewood will serve as a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site starting Tuesday.

The venue will also continue to serve as a testing site.

LA County launched a new "Know Your Tier" public information campaign that highlights the County’s vaccination website and explains how residents can find out when they will be eligible to be vaccinated.

Only priority groups identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with additional guidance provided by the state, are receiving the vaccine. Currently, only frontline healthcare workers, residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities are eligible for vaccination.

"Getting the vaccine to every resident is our top priority in the fight to end this pandemic," said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell in a statement. "I’m glad to see The Forum— which serves our communities in so many ways— expand from testing to offering vaccine distribution."

The LA Forum also served as a voting center for the 2020 election.

