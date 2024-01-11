Tesla's new diner and drive-in theater in Hollywood under construction

Construction is underway in Hollywood for what's believed to be Tesla's new dinner and drive-in theater.

SkyFOX was over the apparent construction site on Santa Monica Boulevard near Orange Drive Thursday morning. Those familiar with the area may notice this used to be a Shakey's Pizza Parlor and Restaurant.

We first told you last May that Tesla filed plans with the city for the dinner and drive-in theater, complete with 34 electric vehicle charging stations, 29 of which will be Superchargers.

The charging stations will reportedly be open to all electric vehicles - not just Teslas - and rumor has it that wait staff will be rolling around on rollerskates delivering up all those food orders! It's unclear at this time if you'll see those famous mojo potatoes on the menu.

This is the first "entertainment center" featuring the dinner and drive-in theater plus Supercharging station in the U.S.

It is expected to open by the end of the year.