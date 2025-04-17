Tesla diner and drive-in theater in Hollywood nears opening

Construction on Tesla's new diner and drive-in theater in Hollywood is making some good progress.

SkyFOX was over the construction site on Santa Monica Boulevard near Orange Drive Thursday morning. Those familiar with the area may notice this used to be a Shakey's Pizza Parlor and Restaurant.

We first told you in 2023 that Tesla filed plans with the city for the diner and drive-in theater. It's reportedly going to be two levels - an approximately 3,8000-square-foot enclosed lower level and a 5,500-square-foot outdoor seating and enclosed food prep area.

There will be 34 electric vehicle charging stations, 29 of which will be Superchargers.

The charging stations will reportedly be open to all electric vehicles - not just Teslas - and rumor has it that wait staff will be rolling around on rollerskates delivering all those food orders! It's unclear at this time if you'll see those famous mojo potatoes on the menu.

As for the theater, short features about 30 minutes long, which is the length of a typical charging session, will reportedly be shown on the two big screens.

This is the first "entertainment center" featuring the diner and drive-in theater plus Supercharging station in the U.S.

Musk first floated the idea of the diner and drive-in theater back in 2018 with limited details.

A person commented about ordering food, and Musk replied, "We can just have the menu pop up as soon as you put the car into park."

An official opening date has not yet been announced.