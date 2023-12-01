VIDEO: Tesla crashes into Beverly Hills Gymnastic Center

Dramatic video shows the moment when a Tesla comes crashing into a gymnastics center in Beverly Hills.

The car crashed into the Beverly Hills Gymnastic Center on West Olympic Boulevard. According to the Beverly Hills Gymnastic Center, the crash happened during lunch time so only a few people were in the building.

None of the staff was hurt in the crash.

A witness tells FOX 11 the Tesla driver was taken in a neck brace but is expected to be OK.

Officials did not say what prompted the driver to lose control.