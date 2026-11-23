The Brief Two people were killed Monday when a helicopter crashed in Temecula, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found the wreckage in the hills above De Portola and Oak Mountain roads after responding to a report of an air emergency. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.



Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Temecula on Monday, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called after 9:30 a.m. to the area of De Portola and Oak Mountain roads following a report of an air emergency.

When deputies arrived, they discovered wreckage from a helicopter crash. The two people onboard were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released. The helicopter was a Robinson R-22 that had taken off from French Valley Airport. Investigators are now working to determine what caused the crash.

The Robinson helicopter company released a statement saying, "While we understand there are many questions about what caused this accident in Temecula today, we do not have enough information to speak with any certainty at this time. We have full confidence in the authorities who are investigating this incident. They will thoroughly examine all factors, including the aircraft’s maintenance history, the operator, the pilot’s actions, and the environmental conditions leading to the crash. We believe their investigation will provide the clarity and closure needed for the families affected by this terrible event."

Local perspective:

People in this wine country community say they are anxiously awaiting to see who was onboard. They’re concerned the victims could be someone they know.

"We’re concerned because we have neighbors with helicopters right here in the area here and we’re worried it might be one of our neighbors here but were not sure yet," said Temecula resident Tom Teagle. "I pray for the family and I hope the family can somehow come out of this in a positive way especially during thanksgiving holidays. It's a tough time to lose somebody in your family."

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take over the investigation.