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The Brief Emergency responders were called to a structure fire at the Calabasas, California estate of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith overnight, TMZ reported. Fire authorities said they found a barn on the property fully engulfed upon arrival. Officials are investigating what sparked the fire, and it remains unclear whether Smith or Pinkett were at the property when it broke out.



A fire broke out overnight at the Calabasas estate of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, TMZ reported.

What we know:

Los Angeles County Fire officials said the fire was reported at 12:04 a.m. Monday from a home located off Mulholland Highway. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a barn on fire.

Officials said the fire did not spread to the brush or the home and was declared a knockdown at 12:49 a.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's unknown if the couple or their children were home at the time of the blaze.

The Source: This article was written with information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and TMZ.



