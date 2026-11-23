Fire breaks out at LA estate of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: TMZ
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A fire broke out overnight at the Calabasas estate of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, TMZ reported.
What we know:
Los Angeles County Fire officials said the fire was reported at 12:04 a.m. Monday from a home located off Mulholland Highway. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a barn on fire.
Officials said the fire did not spread to the brush or the home and was declared a knockdown at 12:49 a.m.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It's unknown if the couple or their children were home at the time of the blaze.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and TMZ.