Teens crash stolen car during police chase in Simi Valley

Three teens are facing multiple charges after they allegedly stole a car and led officers on a police chase that ended in a crash in Simi Valley.

What we know:

According to police, it was just before 2 a.m. Saturday when officers observed a vehicle driving without headlights on in the area of Erringer Road and Cochran Street.

When they ran the license plate, officers discovered the vehicle was stolen.

The driver failed to pull over when police initiated a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit through the city.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled off the roadway near First St. and Flower Glen St.

Three female juveniles, aged 13 and 14, were found in the vehicle with significant injuries and were transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

What's next:

The juveniles, residents of Simi Valley, have been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy, felony evading, and possession of burglary tools.

They were released to hospital staff and their guardians following treatment.