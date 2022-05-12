Teen killed in Corona triple shooting

An investigation is underway after three teens were shot - one fatally - in Corona overnight.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Circle City Drive.

The three teen victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. All three were taken to the hospital, where one died.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.