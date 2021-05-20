Teen hit, killed by suspected DUI driver in Orange

article

A teenager was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Orange late Wednesday night.

The Orange Police Department responded to a call of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Tustin Street and Heim Avenue.

A witness told officers at the scene that a pickup truck ran a red light at Heim Avenue, Orange PD said. The pedestrian, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, 39-year-old Sitani Pinomi, stayed on scene.

Pinomi was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license, Orange PD said. Pinomi has a prior DUI conviction, Orange PD said in a press release.