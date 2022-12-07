Teen boy shot and killed in Moreno Valley

An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Moreno Valley Tuesday.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 14600 block of Cagney Court.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the area.

At the scene, they found the victim - a boy between ages 13 and 19 - suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity at this time.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Cline with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Vasquez of the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station at 951-486-6700.Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form.