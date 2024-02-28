Teen boy dies after South LA shooting

article

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating after the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in a South LA neighborhood.

The shooting was reported on Tuesday, Feb. 27 just before 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. 59th Street in South LA’s Florence neighborhood.

The young victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

LASD officials have not released the name of the victim and a description of the suspect was not available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

SkyFOX flew over the scene following a shooting in South LA.

Those with information are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by texting or calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. You may also submit anonymous tips online.