Food court fight among teens leads to stabbing at Rancho Cucamonga mall

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing another teen at a mall in Rancho Cucamonga Friday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the lower level of the parking structure behind the food court of the mall located at 12000 block of North Main Street.

Officers responding to a stabbing reported in the area found the 16-year-old victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

According to authorities, this was an isolated fight in the food court between multiple teens. Several of those teens were contacted and authorities are reviewing video surveillance as part of the investigation.

Police aren't looking for any other suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 909-477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).