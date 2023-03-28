Taylor Swift, Pink honored at 2023 iHeartRadio Awards

Taylor Swift received the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Pink was also honored in Monday's award show as this year's Icon Award winner.

The Innovator Award is presented to an artist who has "impacted global pop culture throughout their career." Past recipients include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

Pink received the Icon Award honoring her "impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide."

Lizzo, Swift and Harry Styles lead the awards nominations with seven nods each, and Jack Harlow and Drake are close behind with six each.