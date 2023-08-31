Taco Bell testing gelato dessert at one California location for limited time

For the first time ever, Taco Bell is testing gelato for a limited time only right here in Southern California.

The new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato will be available for you to try for two weeks or while supplies last, beginning Thursday at the Taco Bell in Irvine located at 4101 Campus Drive.

The exclusive menu item costs $2.99 and comes in a 3.6-oz. to-go container.

"This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence," said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell. "BAJA BLAST is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right. As the end of summer nears, this is the perfect treat to wrap up any Taco Bell meal."

Taco Bell officials said another flavorful Mountain Dew Baja Blast innovation will debut in the fall.

Would you try it?



