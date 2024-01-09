System of a Down's Serj Tankian renting out his Los Angeles home

Serj Tankian, founder and frontman for Grammy Award-winning rock band "System of a Down," is looking for a tenant for his Los Angeles home.

The listing on Realtor.com shows the four-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch home in Los Angeles' Valley Village neighborhood available to rent for $6,000 a month.

The recently renovated home, which is just a short drive to the NoHo Arts District, has nearly 2,000 sq. ft of living space, granite countertops, new appliances, a new AC system, and comes with a washer/dryer.

"This sweet spot is perfect for someone who wants to live on a quiet street that is still near everything Los Angeles has to offer," the listing reads. "For instance, the locale is just a 10-minute drive to Hollywood and Laurel Canyon."

There's even a back house that shares some spaces with the main house, but both have their own private yards, the listing states. The tenant will pay for part of the electricity, gas, water, and trash bills while the owner takes care of the landscaping.

Each house (main and back) has one parking spot available with storage, plus an extra spot in the driveway.