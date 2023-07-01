Alhambra ‘bridge house’ sells for $180K over asking price

The "unique and affordable" 462-sq-ft "home" perched on a bridge in Alhambra is off the market!

The property located at 1340 East Main Street sold $180,000 over the asking price of $250,000, according to the listing by Compass real estate agent Douglas Lee.

Described as "an excellent opportunity to get into homeownership and build equity," the one-bedroom unit boasts a 450-sq-ft rooftop patio "perfect for entertaining!" with unobstructed waterfront views and luscious green landscaping nearby.

The single-family home - which was listed in late May - has a 1950s-style kitchen and full bathroom.

We'd also like to note - no neighbors!

"Property boasts neighborhood views and no invasion of privacy," the listing reads.

The unique property is located close to a Jack-in-the-Box, LA Fitness, and 99 Ranch for all your shopping needs.

The listing was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a social media website showcasing unusual listings.

"I happen to be across the street right now and it is indeed a road/bridge sandwich style home," one person commented.

Congrats to the new "home" owners!