SWAT standoff underway near elementary school in Santa Clarita area

A SWAT standoff is underway near an elementary school in the Santa Clarita area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call regarding a possibly armed suspect in the 27400 block of Plumwood Street near the Canyon Country area around 3:15 p.m.

The standoff is happening just a short distance from Canyon Springs Community Elementary School and Canyon Springs State Preschool. In addition to the school children, authorities have ordered residents in the area to evacuate.

As of 4 p.m., officials have not announced arrests in connection to the standoff.

