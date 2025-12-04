Dutch Bros officially opens first LA location

For many, the long wait is over! Popular coffee chain, Dutch Bros, has officially opened its first Los Angeles location.

The new shop, located at 3726 S Figueroa St, near USC, opened Saturday, Nov. 29.

Customers can grab their beverages via a walk-up window.

What they're saying:

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to bring Dutch Bros Coffee to Los Angeles," said regional operator, Brady Benner. "Bringing this location to the Exposition Park and the greater Los Angeles community means we will have a space to bring love and light to each person we meet every day. We can't wait to serve you L.A."

Mayor Karen Bass welcomed Dutch Bros by joining the company for its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Millions across the country have enjoyed having Dutch Bros in their city – and now Angelenos will feel that joy too. I want to thank the Dutch Bros team for recognizing L.A.’s economy, community and future as the ideal city for investment. With the 2028 Games set to kick-off down the street at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, the City will remain a committed partner in promoting job growth, creating new opportunities and supporting businesses all over Los Angeles," Bass said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

Dutch Bros has other locations in LA County, but this is the first location within city limits. Other locations include Lancaster, Baldwin Park, Covina, La Habra, and more.

This shop marks Dutch Bros’ 1,111 location.

Click here to view all locations.