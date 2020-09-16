Swag bag for Emmy nominees features black and female-owned businesses

Sunday is the 72nd Emmy awards celebrating television’s biggest and best shows! With any award show comes a swag bag for the nominees, but this year is very different.

It's being called a gift bag with purpose. The swag bag features black and female-owned businesses as well as companies that are giving back to the community.

"We decided to only feature companies owned by minority-owned companies, female-owned companies, and companies giving back to their communities and to the world at large," said Lash Fary, from Distinctive Assets, the company creating swag bags for nominees for 21 years.

The "Best of Quarantainment" Nominee Gift Bags are independently produced by Distinctive Assets and will be delivered to 75 nominees in Best Lead Actor/Actress and Best Supporting Actor/Actress in the Comedy, Drama, and Limited Series categories.

Top nominees like Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jim Parsons, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Carell, Billy Porter, Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Kerry Washington, Mahershala Ali, Daniel Levy, Julia Garner and Issa Rae will receive a reusable tote bag from The Green Garmento filled with African Pride nourishing hair care sets, Baketivity baking subscription boxes, Bombas comfort-focused socks, Camilla Seretti luxe fashion statement pieces, Chomps grass-fed meat snacks, City Threads top-rated soft cotton masks, Elixinol Stress Less CBD capsules, eOn sanitizing mist advanced personal germ protection, Fortune & Frame wearable love note necklaces, Four Sigmatic plant-based protein, Goldshield GS75 Surface Antimicrobial, Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts, Hot Head by Thermal Hair Care cordless heat caps, Isa Lazo facial oil, JAMNOLA cultural funhouse private tours, Madame’s Apothecary Cloud Nine uplifting essential oils, MAËLYS B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Masks, Millianna BLM hand-woven 24k gold beaded bracelets, Prince of Peace Ginger Chews and Ginger Honey Crystals, Stretchy Stack volcanic VOTE bracelets, Sour Patch Kids tasty candies, Tea Forté limited-edition Fleur collections, The Rescue Kit Company fashion emergency kits, and PETA’s vegan snack bags featuring Azzizah’s Herbal Green Popcorn, Funky Mello, Maya’s Cookies, Mylk Dog and Worthy Well Done Oat Butter.

These swag bags are not affiliated in any way with the Emmys.

