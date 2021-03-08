Suspects struck by police gunfire following confrontation at Riverside strip mall

Two Riverside police officers and two suspects were injured following a shooting at a shopping center overnight, officials said.

Just after midnight on Monday, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two people inside at the Town Square shopping mall located at the intersection of Chicago and Universities avenues, according to Officer Ryan J. Railsback, Public Information Officer for the Riverside Police Department.

When two officers arrived behind the Enterprise Rent-a-Car, they confronted the suspects where the suspects were struck by police gunfire, Railsback said.

Both officers suffered minor injuries. One was treated at the scene and the other was treated and released at a local hospital.

The two suspects were also taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown, but officials said one of the suspects was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initial reports also state that the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a police car.

Advertisement

The investigation remains in its early stages and the Riverside County District Attorney’s office is leading the investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.