Suspects caught on surveillance in Hollywood Hills break-in

Police are investigating after a break-in at a home in Hollywood Hills Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for multiple suspects who broke into a home in the 7200 bock of Pacific View Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. The suspects were caught on Nest surveillance camera footage in the home.

While police have only said they're looking for "several" suspects, video from the scene shows at least four people, all dressed in hooded sweatshirts, jeans and masks walking through a hallway in the home. One person was wearing a white sweatshirt, black hood and mask and jeans; the second suspect was wearing a yellow hoodie, black mask and jeans; the third was wearing a black hoodie, black bandana over their face, green gloves and jeans; and the final suspect was wearing a white and gray jacket, a white mask and jeans.

The homeowner, who does not want to be identified, told FOX 11 news that they were home when the break-in happened. They said they weren't sure what was taken.

Another angle of surveillance footage showed one of the suspects propping open a door before the four of them entered, checking doors and cabinets in a hallway in a home. Another clip saw the suspects disappear out of frame before a "beep" was heard, before the group was seen running out the door.

No injuries were reported. LAPD continues to investigate.

