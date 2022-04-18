Argument between renter, landlord triggers gunfire, police chase in Beverly Crest

A woman was in custody Monday for allegedly firing a shot into the ground during an argument with another woman in Beverly Crest, police said.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 9500 block of Highridge Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say two women in the neighborhood were involved in a "residential property" dispute that turned violent.

At first, police told FOX 11 that this could have been a fight between neighbors, but now on the scene, FOX 11 is hearing this could have been a landlord-renter dispute.

The victim is an older woman who owns the property where this happened and the suspect - who is younger - was currently renting from there, FOX 11 has learned.

A neighbor says she heard shots fired this morning, followed by screaming and her housekeeper telling FOX 11 she saw that younger woman grabbing the other woman by the throat.

The younger woman then fled the scene, police said. A look at SkyFOX showed the incident triggered a short police chase ending near Rexford in Santa Monica.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was expected to be booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the LAPD reported.

FOX 11 spoke to a neighbor who has lived in the area 50 years. She didn't want to be identified, but said that she is just stunned by all this, especially since that same woman who was arrested warned her about robberies just a couple of months ago.

"The lady was screaming and yelling… it is frightening… we don't know what's going on, we live in a very, very abnormal society," she said.

City News Service contributed to this report.