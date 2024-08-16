Woman runs off after leading police chase across LA County

article

A woman is in custody – but not leading a police chase with a possible stolen Kia across Los Angeles County.

The woman drove across South Los Angeles, Gardena and Inglewood before eventually ditching the Kia Soul she was accused of stealing.

The woman was eventually found and detained at someone's home. No one appeared hurt during the search for the woman.

Officials did not say where the Kia may have been stolen from. It is unknown if the woman was wanted for other crimes.