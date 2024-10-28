Suspect in violent beating of Barney's Beanery valet charged with attempted murder

The suspect linked to the brutal beating of a longtime valet in West Hollywood's popular Barney's Beanery was charged with attempted murder on Monday, according to the district attorney.

Dorian Michael Gray, 28, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery, and several other charges. If convicted, Gray faces life in prison.

"This senseless and brutal attack has shaken the West Hollywood community, and our hearts go out to Mr. Zarazua and the other victims," LA County District Attorney George Gascón said. "We will fully pursue justice and work diligently to hold the perpetrator accountable."

Surveillance video of the Sept. 14 attack showed a shirtless man approaching Zarazua and hitting him in the face. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, he fell and lost consciousness when his head hit the pavement. Then, the man in the video kicked Zarazua in the head and torso at least seven times before running off.

Zarazua is back home but needs rehab and 24/7 constant care, according to an update his family posted on GoFundMe.

"Frankie is back at home, but still has a long way to recovery. Due to his brain injury, he still has frequent moments of amnesia," the family said. "We don't know how long he's going to need rehab for him to be back his happy, friendly self again."

Zarazua had been a valet at Barney's Beanery for three decades.

Gray was arrested more than a month after the random attack.

Authorities also believe he is the same suspect connected to six other assaults that same day in West Hollywood. The injuries sustained by victims in those attacks were not as severe.

Gray has had prior arrests for various charges including property crimes and theft, according to the sheriff's department.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

