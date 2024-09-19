Man wanted for Barney's Beanery valet attack responsible for 4 other assaults in same night: Police

The man wanted for brutally attacking a longtime Barney's Beanery valet over the weekend is responsible for four other attacks in West Hollywood that night, deputies announced Thursday, and officials are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Efrain "Frankie" Zarazua was attacked outside the restaurant at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. The attack was caught on surveillance video.

In the video, a shirtless man is seen approaching Zarazua and hitting him in the face. According to the LASD, he fell and lost consciousness when his head hit the pavement. Then, the man in the video kicked Zarazua in the head and torso 10 times before running off.

Zarazua has been a valet at Barney's Beanery for three decades. A fundraising effort to help aid his recovery has raised over $50,000.

But it turns out, at least five other people were attacked that night, all within a 20-minute span. Deputies said the same man was wanted for five attacks in West Hollywood between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. that night. In total, five men, including Zarazua, and one woman were targeted.

Deputies shared photos of the suspect Thursday, showing him shirtless in gray pants. Officials said they're searching for other potential victims, or anyone who may have seen any of the attacks. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 310-358-4033.