Arrest made in brutal beating of valet at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood

An arrest is expected to be announced in the horrific beating of a valet at the Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood.

The news of the arrest marks a major development in the month-long search for the man accused of attacking Efrain "Frankie" Zarazua.

While details have not been released regarding the arrest, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is expected to hold a news conference to share the latest in the brutal attack on Frankie Zarazua.

Back in September 14, Zarazua was attacked by another man outside the restaurant in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man wanted for Barney's Beanery valet attack responsible for 4 other assaults in same night

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have not released the name of the suspect they say is now in custody, but is expected to hold a news conference to talk about the case on Tuesday, October 22.

In a surveillance video of the Sept. 14 incident, a shirtless man is seen approaching Zarazua and hitting him in the face. According to the LASD, he fell and lost consciousness when his head hit the pavement. Then, the man in the video kicked Zarazua in the head and torso 10 times before running off.

Zarazua has been a valet at Barney's Beanery for three decades. A fundraising effort to help aid his recovery had raised over $50,000 during the search for the suspect.