Barney's Beanery valet brutally attacked; suspect on the run

A longtime valet at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood was attacked over the weekend, and a fundraising effort for his recovery has already raised over $40,000. The attacker is still on the run.

Efrain "Frankie" Zarazua was attacked around 10:30 p.m. Saturday outside the restaurant at 8447 Santa Monica Blvd. Surveillance video of the attack shows the shirtless assailant knocking Zarazua to the ground then stomping and repeatedly kicking him in the head.

"Frank is currently still in critical condition in the ICU, having sustained multiple injuries to his head, neck and body," according to an Instagram post by the restaurant. "Frankie has been part of Barney's team for over 30 years. He is kind, funny and welcoming to everyone he encounters."

A GoFundMe page established to help cover Zarazua's medical bills had raised more than $37,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"We need your help to cover any medical expenses and help with some bills that can cover from the lost time he will be missing work as he recovers," his family wrote on the fundraising page. "Anything counts to support his expenses and family during this difficult time."

Zarazua's son, Chris, told reporters his father could have died in the brutal attack. He said another co-worker at the restaurant had been attacked by the suspect at a nearby bus stop, and another person was attacked nearby.

"I think my dad ... he was trying to see what the commotion was about, and unfortunately he ran across ... the assailant," he said.

The suspect remains at large.