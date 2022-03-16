Man run over, dragged 15 ft. by car in downtown LA hit-and-run

LAPD is investigating a hit-and-run that left a man injured in downtown Los Angeles Monday.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. as the man was crossing eastbound on Main Street between Olympic Boulevard and 11th Street, police said.

According to police, the man was crossing in the first lane of northbound Main when an unknown car hit him and knocked him to the ground. The man started crawling towards the east sidewalk of Main Street, and was hit by a dark-colored 4-door car. He was dragged about 15 feet before becoming free from the car, police said.

Both cars did not stop to help the man, officials said.

Police are reminding drivers involved in a crash to pull over and stop if safe to do so, call 911, and remain on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 213-833-3713 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

