Family asking for public's help in solving murder of young Compton man

Detectives and family members are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 25-year-old Cristian Flores-Padilla.

Flores-Padilla was shot and killed in Compton on October 14, 2022.

Just before 11:30 p.m. that night, he left a family gathering and walked north to El Segundo Boulevard, detectives with the LA County Sheriff's Department said.

As he crossed the street, three men and three woman were running/walking north on Willowbrook toward El Segundo Blvd. That's when two of the men suddenly ran toward the victim. According to the sheriff's department, one of the men shot him, while the other acted as the lookout.

After the shooting, the two men rejoined the group and they all fled the area.

His family held a press conference Wednesday, asking for any witnesses to come forward.

"My brother was a loving son, a loving uncle. He didn't belong to no gang, he was not on drugs," said his sister Vanessa Flores.

"He was family oriented and that's why this hurts the most because he didn't deserve anything like this," his niece stated.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.