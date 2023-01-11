1 dead, another seriously hurt after shooting at a North Hollywood hookah lounge

One person is dead and another is fighting for their life at the hospital after a shooting broke out at a North Hollywood shopping center.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at the Sky Hookah Lounge on Victory Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Earlier reports indicated that one person was hospitalized in the shooting, but LAPD later issued an update saying one person has died and another was in critical condition.

The deadly shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument taking place inside the hookah lounge and then at least four men took the altercation outside.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who was shot and killed.

Wednesday's news marks the second time in the last two and a half months that a shooting broke out in the same business.

The glass window of the lounge was shot out.

So far no arrests have been announced as of Wednesday night. Officials did not say which direction the suspect ran off towards.

The shooting occurred near a bank, causing bank employees to turn on the panic alarm after hearing shots fired.