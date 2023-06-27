Hit-and-run driver plows SUV into Anaheim home

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver after they left a trail of destruction when they crashed through a wooden fence and into a home and yard in Anaheim overnight.

Officials with the Anaheim Police Department said the crash was reported around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday on Stinson Street, near the intersection of Lincoln and Magnolia avenues.

Surveillance footage from across the street shows the moment the driver of an older model Honda CR-V backed through a wooden fence, into the victim's front yard, and nearly crashing into the victim's bedroom wall.

The suspect then sped away from the scene.

The resident and his girlfriend were getting ready to call it a night when the crash occurred.

"We’re ok," said Louis De La Vega. "We were a little shaken up. It was a little traumatic at first."

His home is located across the street from a bar and he believes the suspect may have been under the influence.

Part of the bumper was left behind that contained the suspect’s license plate, which is being used in the investigation.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Those with information are asked to contact Anaheim PD.

