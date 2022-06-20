Armed suspect barricaded inside Commerce hotel

Police have a hotel in Commerce surrounded after a suspect barricaded themselves inside early Monday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m. at the Travel Lodge Hotel near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Slauson Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said they believe hostages are being held against their will and are negotiating with the suspect.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.


