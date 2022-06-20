Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Armed suspect barricaded inside Commerce hotel

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:31AM
Commerce
FOX 11

Authorities believe hostages are being held against their will.

COMMERCE, Calif. - Police have a hotel in Commerce surrounded after a suspect barricaded themselves inside early Monday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m. at the Travel Lodge Hotel near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Slauson Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said they believe hostages are being held against their will and are negotiating with the suspect.

No further information was immediately released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
 