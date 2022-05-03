Pursuit in Pico-Union ends in suspect's arrest

A pursuit in the Pico-Union district was caught on camera.

Video shows a white box truck speeding off with boxes containing possible marijuana spilling onto the road.

Officers were responding to a report of "shots fired" in the area when they began chasing a suspect.

Sparks can be seen flying from the truck's liftgate as the pursuit made its way down the street.

Advertisement

The driver pulled over and tried to make a run for it but was caught by police.