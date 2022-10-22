Suspect arrested for making bomb threat at OC Metrolink station

article

A suspect was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening to ignite an explosion at the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 1:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

While at the station at 28200 Forbes Road, the suspect called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. to say that he was planning to do some "intentional harm" at the location, prompting a response by deputies, a SWAT team, a bomb squad and the Orange County Fire Authority, Braun said.

The station was shut down and about five nearby businesses were also closed as a precaution, she said.

It was not immediately clear if any incendiary devices were found.