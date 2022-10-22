Man found shot to death in Compton, LASD investigating

A Hispanic man in his late 20s was found shot to death in Compton Friday night, and Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are investigating.

Deputies from LASD's Compton station were called to the 100 block of Elm Street just after 7 p.m. Friday. When deputies got there, they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies said they don't have any suspects, but said they believe the man was murdered. They have no suspect information nor a murder weapon.

As deputies continue to investigate this shooting, anyone with information is asked to call LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.