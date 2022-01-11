Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Playa del Rey

A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Playa del Rey.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a double stabbing on Redlands Street around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The stabbing left a man dead and a woman taken to the hospital, LAPD said.

The suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a chase to Westchester. SkyFOX was over the heavy police presence in the 9200 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard, where the suspect was arrest.

