Suspect accused of dragging deputy with car during getaway after Chino Hills burglary

Three Los Angeles residents who allegedly burglarized a Chino Hills pharmacy over the weekend were arrested, and one of them was booked on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly dragging a sheriff's deputy with a vehicle in an attempt to get away, authorities said Monday.

The crime occurred about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue according to the B Sheriff's Department.

Mystic Winston, 24, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, Jerdale Ruth, 21, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and Romel Strahan, 18, was booked on suspicion of burglary.

SUGGESTED: Man injured during shooting near Alameda Swap Meet

Deputies went to the pharmacy after being alerted by a security company that a crime was in progress. Ruth and Strahan were taken into custody in the area, but Winston allegedly tried to flee in a vehicle, which was determined to have been stolen out of Georgia, authorities said.

"A deputy struggled with Winston to prevent him from fleeing in the vehicle," a sheriff's department statement said. "While the deputy was at the driver's door, with the door open, Winston started the vehicle and placed the vehicle in different gears."

That resulted in a collision with a parked patrol vehicle, officials said, and then the deputy was dragged by the suspect's vehicle for about 30 feet.

"The deputy lost his grip and fell to the pavement with Winston almost running (him) over," the statement read.

Deputies then pursued Winston until he lost control of the vehicle on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, near Rowland Heights, officials said.

Winston was arrested at that location, and deputies allegedly found a safe and pharmaceuticals in the vehicle they suspect were stolen from an unrelated burglary, the sheriff's department reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urge to call Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME.