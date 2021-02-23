Surgeons share insight on Tiger Woods' post-crash injuries

article

Doctors treating Tiger Woods issued a statement through the golfer's social media account late Tuesday night. Woods is hospitalized after surgery and will likely face months of recovery after Tuesday morning's horrific car crash in Rolling Hills Estates.

FOX 11 spoke with two doctors for some insight on Woods' post-crash injuries. Level 1 Trauma Surgeon Dr. Alon Antebi joined us during the 10 p.m. FOX 11 newscast and had this to say:

Antebi says Woods' recovery largely depends on his joints. How much his joints are affected by the crash will determine Woods' chances of making another run in the PGA Tour.

As we waited to hear details from Woods' medical team, earlier in the evening we spoke with Dr. Gregory Tennant, a trauma surgeon with Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center, on the golf icon's prognosis.

