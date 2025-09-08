Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops

The Brief The Supreme Court has lifted a lower court's restraining order, allowing federal agents to resume sweeping immigration operations in Los Angeles. The original order had barred agents from stopping people based on factors like race or language after a judge found "a mountain of evidence" of constitutional violations. The lawsuit, which accuses the Trump administration of systematically targeting brown-skinned people, will now continue in a lower court.



The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for federal agents to conduct sweeping immigration operations in Los Angeles, a victory for the administration at the high court.

What we know:

The previous order, issued by U.S. district judge Maame E. Frimpong, was based on a "mountain of evidence" that federal agents' "roving patrols" were making indiscriminate arrests in the area and violating the Constitution.

The lawsuit was filed by immigrant advocacy groups who accused the administration of systematically targeting "brown-skinned people."

The judge's order had barred authorities from using apparent race or ethnicity, speaking Spanish or English with an accent, and presence at specific locations like a tow yard or car wash as the only basis for reasonable suspicion for detention.

The order covered a combined population of nearly 20 million people, nearly half of whom identify as Hispanic or Latino.

What they're saying:

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, including U.S. citizens who were swept up in immigration stops, argued that the order only prevents federal agents from making stops without reasonable suspicion, which aligns with the Constitution.

"Numerous U.S. citizens and others who are lawfully present in this country have been subjected to significant intrusions on their liberty," the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote. "Many have been physically injured; at least two were taken to a holding facility."

The Department of Homeland Security attorneys have said that immigration officers target people based on illegal presence in the U.S., not skin color, race, or ethnicity.

However, the Justice Department argued that the order was too restrictive.

The Trump administration said the order is "threatening agents with sanctions if the court disbelieves that they relied on additional factors in making any particular stop."

The backstory:

The Los Angeles region has been a battleground for the administration's hard-line immigration strategy, which has led to protests and the deployment of the national guard and the marines.

The number of raids in the LA area appeared to slow shortly after the judge's order was issued but have recently become more frequent again. One operation involved agents jumping out of a rented box truck and making arrests at an LA Home Depot store.

One of the citizens who was a plaintiff, Brian Gavidia, was recorded being seized by federal agents while he yelled, "I was born here in the states. East LA, bro!"

He was released about 20 minutes later after showing agents his identification.

What's next:

The lawsuit will now continue in California.