Man charged with grand theft for snatching, cashing winning California Lottery ticket

A Pleasanton man faces charges of grand theft after allegedly snatching a winning California Lottery ticket from the hands of its owner and cashing it in.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed charges against 31-year-old Anthony White on Thursday in connection to the incident.

Featured article

According to a probable cause declaration, the victim purchased a California Lottery ticket in September 2023 from a machine inside a Raley's at 5420 Sunol Boulevard.

After scratching off the ticket and discovering a $1000 win, the victim was allegedly approached by White, who asked about the ticket after overhearing the excitement.

White allegedly snatched the winning ticket from the victim's hand and took off on a skateboard. The victim chased after White, but he got away.

After the robbery, a police report was filed, leading investigators to the Raley's store. A loss prevention officer told investigators they had notified the California State Lottery about the stolen ticket.

SEE ALSO: Mega Millions ticket worth $419,367 sold in California

Upon further investigation, a detective from the California State Lottery told authorities that the winning ticket had been redeemed by a woman.

Since the winnings were $1000, the ticket had to be turned in at a certain office in Milpitas.

Surveillance footage captured the woman, accompanied by White, turning in the ticket. Authorities said White and the woman are in a romantic relationship.

Based on the video and details provided by the victim, officers were able to identify White and make an arrest.