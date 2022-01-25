Super Bowl mask policy: LA County health officials remind fans of strict enforcement

Los Angeles County health officials announced strict coronavirus guidelines will be enforced at next month's Super Bowl.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says every fan attending next month's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be given a KN95 mask, and extensive outreach will be done to remind attendees to wear their masks at all times during the game, except when eating or drinking.

The county and NFL will also partner to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccines at the Super Bowl Experience attraction at the L.A. Convention Center, with free admission offered to people who receive an on-site vaccination. All visitors to the Super Bowl Experience will receive a free take-home COVID testing kit, with Ferrer estimating that 60,000 such kits will be distributed.

