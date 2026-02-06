Motorcyclist killed in 110 Freeway crash in University Park area
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was struck and killed on the 110 Freeway in the University Park area on Friday morning.
What we know:
Authorities said the crash happened on the southbound side of the freeway just north of Adams Boulevard.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed heavy traffic on the freeway just after 7 a.m.
Officials said multiple cars were involved and that a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators with California Highway Patrol were looking for the driver of a box truck that reportedly left the scene.
A SigAlert has been issued and drivers are asked to take alternative routes. It's unknown how long it will be in effect.
What we don't know:
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the California Highway Patrol and Stu Mundel's reporting from SkyFOX.