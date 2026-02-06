Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in 110 Freeway crash in University Park area

Published  February 6, 2026 7:31am PST
Crime and Public Safety
Fatal crash shows down 110 Freeway

A crash involving a motorcyclist shut down the 110 Freeway in the University Park area.

LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was struck and killed on the 110 Freeway in the University Park area on Friday morning. 

What we know:

Authorities said the crash happened on the southbound side of the freeway just north of Adams Boulevard. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed heavy traffic on the freeway just after 7 a.m. 

Officials said multiple cars were involved and that a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators with California Highway Patrol were looking for the driver of a box truck that reportedly left the scene.

A SigAlert has been issued and drivers are asked to take alternative routes. It's unknown how long it will be in effect. 

What we don't know:

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the California Highway Patrol and Stu Mundel's reporting from SkyFOX.

Crime and Public SafetyTraffic