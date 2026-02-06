Motorcyclist killed in 110 Freeway crash in University Park area

A motorcyclist was struck and killed on the 110 Freeway in the University Park area on Friday morning.

What we know:

Authorities said the crash happened on the southbound side of the freeway just north of Adams Boulevard.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed heavy traffic on the freeway just after 7 a.m.

Officials said multiple cars were involved and that a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with California Highway Patrol were looking for the driver of a box truck that reportedly left the scene.

A SigAlert has been issued and drivers are asked to take alternative routes. It's unknown how long it will be in effect.

What we don't know:

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.