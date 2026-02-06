The Brief Police said they believe they have recovered the body of Nathan Smith, known by his stage name as DJ Young Slade. Smith, 27, son of rapper Lil Jon, disappeared Feb. 3 after leaving home without his phone. Authorities used K-9 units near Mayfield Park, warning that Smith may be disoriented and in need of help.



The body of 27-year-old Nathan Murray Smith, a local performer known professionally as DJ Young Slade, has likely been found after he was reported missing earlier this week, police said.

What we know:

Officials said the body was recovered in a pond near Smith's home around 11:53 a.m. Friday by the Cherokee County Fire Department. Officials believe the body belongs to Smith, but they are waiting for official confirmatio.

SKYFOX was over a pond near Mayfield Road and Baldwin Drive in Milton, which is near Smith's home, late Friday morning when they observed something being recovered from the water.

The object was carried to a nearby tent. Dozens of first responders and the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Dive Team were observed at the park and in the pond before the discovery was made.

The backstory:

Smith was reported missing Feb. 3 after he left his home at approximately 6 a.m. without his phone. Milton police and local agencies began a search almost immediately, posting a missing person flyer to social media Tuesday afternoon.

It was later confirmed that Smith is the son of Atlanta rapper and producer Lil Jon, whose legal name is Jonathan Smith.

On Thursday, the search concentrated on the Mayfield Park area. Law enforcement deployed several K-9 units to scour the neighborhood and nearby bodies of water, including a specialized bloodhound from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the bloodhound has completed 25 successful searches in the last year.

What's next:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will positively identify the body and determine the cause of the death.

Police said they do not believe there was any foul play, but detectives are still investigating.