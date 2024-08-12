Dr. Dre opens new school academy in Inglewood

Music mogul Dr. Dre Young will help launch a new high school academy in Inglewood Monday.

The hip-hop legend will be at Morningside High School, where he and Jimmy Iovine will kick off the Iovine and Young Center Academy in the Inglewood Unified School District starting next summer.

It's billed as cutting edge, interdisciplinary curriculum aimed at training young leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

The academy will initially be available to ninth grade students and will eventually expand to all grades by the 2028-29 school year.