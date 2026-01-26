Students, families remember Los Angeles teacher allegedly killed by firefighter husband

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

"Fly high, Miss Jimenez. Fly high!"

LOS ANGELES – One by one, they lined up to remember a life well lived. They passionately spoke of Mayra Jimenez’s dedication, her patience, and, above all, her commitment to helping others. But this memorial service was achingly different. Many of the mourners were not adults; they were young, innocent children. They were learning firsthand a lesson in grief. All had been students of the popular third-grade teacher at Wilshire Park Elementary School. Through tears and hugs, some carrying stuffed toys, they eulogized the woman they called "Miss Jimenez."

Mayra Jimenez taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District for over two decades. For the last 13 years, she taught at the Koreatown Elementary School, where the service was held. Students praised Jimenez for "always listening to them." She was their rock during COVID, when many of them felt alone and displaced.

But on January 21, 46-year-old Mayra Jimenez was discovered bludgeoned to death in the home she shared with her husband, 45-year-old Andrew Jimenez. Andrew Jimenez, a firefighter-paramedic with the Glendale Fire Department, has been charged with her murder. The murder charge includes an allegation of using an axe as a deadly weapon.

But on Friday, mourners insisted on keeping the focus on Mayra. They wanted her remembered as a gifted teacher and protector. As one little girl stated, "Fly high, Miss Jimenez. Fly high!"