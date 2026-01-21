Southern California firefighter arrested after wife found dead in North Hollywood home

The Brief LAPD officers discovered a dead woman in her North Hollywood home after conducting a welfare check. Her husband initially asked officers to conduct the welfare check after reporting he couldn't reach her. Investigators said her husband later confessed to the crime.



An investigation is underway Wednesday after a woman was found dead at her home in the San Fernando Valley.

Her husband, a firefighter with the Glendale Fire Department, was arrested for his alleged involvement in her killing.

What we know:

Sources told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette it all started several miles away at the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast Station in Glassell Park, where a firefighter flagged down passing officers and asked them to do a welfare check on his wife, claiming he was unable to reach her.

LAPD officers then conducted a welfare check at the couple's home located in the 5600 block of Satsuma Avenue in North Hollywood, located near the intersection of Riverton Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, where they made a bloody and gruesome discovery.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman in her 50s who was not breathing and with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles City paramedics.

Investigators believe the victim may have been bludgeoned to death and found an ax at the scene.

Her husband, a man in his 40s, was taken in for questioning around 4:25 a.m. when he allegedly confessed to the crime. He has since been arrested.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Dig deeper:

Officials said they're seeing a disturbing uptick in cases of domestic violence and, at this stage of the investigation, they believe this is another tragic case.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.