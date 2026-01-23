Glendale firefighter charged with wife's murder

The Brief Glendale firefighter/paramedic Andrew Jimenez was charged Friday with the murder of his wife, Mayra. Police say she was bludgeoned to death and found an axe at the crime scene. Police called it a case of domestic violence, with Andrew's attorney saying he had apparently found out his wife was cheating on him "moments" before the killing.



A Glendale firefighter who allegedly bludgeoned his wife inside their North Hollywood home was charged Friday with her murder.

What we know:

The charge against Andrew Jimenez, 45, includes a sentencing enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon -- an axe. He appeared in court Friday afternoon, but his arraignment was postponed until Feb. 19. He was ordered to remain jailed without bail.

His wife, 55-year-old Mayra Jimenez, was found dead by police inside their North Hollywood home Wednesday, Jan. 21.

According to police, Andrew went to LAPD's Northeast Community Police Station in Glassell Park, about 10 miles from his home, around 4 a.m. Wednesday to request a welfare check on his wife, saying he had been unable to reach her.

LAPD officers conducted the welfare check and made the bloody and gruesome discovery. Detectives say Mayra suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrew was taken in for questioning where he allegedly confessed to the crime. He was later arrested.

Possible motive for murder

Police said this was a case of domestic violence.

According to attorney Jose Romero, who was representing Andrew at the time of his arrest, said he had apparently found out his wife was cheating on him "moments" before the killing.

Neighbors also told FOX 11 they heard the couple fighting the night before.

"Our office is currently in contact with law enforcement regarding a diary of the decedent, apparently read moments before the homicide, that verified infidelity by the decedent," Romero told various media outlets in a statement at the time. He said Andrew was a "veteran of the Pacific Palisades fire" and firefighter/paramedic with the Glendale Fire Department since April 28, 2008. He has since been placed on administrative leave.

Mayra was a third-grade teacher at Wilshire Park Elementary School in Koreatown.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement the case is a "devastating reminder of the persistent scourge of intimate partner violence in our communities."

"No one, including those sworn to protect others, is above the law, and we will hold the defendant accountable for this horrific crime and bring justice to Ms. Jimenez and her loved ones," Hochman said. "Too often, cases of domestic violence go unreported and have the potential to end tragically, as in this instance. I want to urge anyone experiencing or witnessing domestic abuse to contact the Los Angeles County Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-978- 3600.