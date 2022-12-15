Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said.
Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick.
They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
According to the school resource officer, the students consumed edible marijuana.
Similar incidents have occurred in the past weeks. On Dec. 1, ten students at Van Nuys Middle School were treated for a possible cannabis overdose and on Dec. 7, three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized after overdosing on cannabis.