Middle school students being evaluated for possible drug overdose in Moreno Valley

Four students are being evaluated for a potential drug overdose at a school in Moreno Valley, Riverside County Fire reported.

Paramedics responded to Sunnymead Middle School Wednesday morning for reports of an overdose.

According to the fire department, four minors are being treated; three were transported to the hospital and one was evaluated on scene.

Their conditions are unknown, and it is also unknown what substance the students possibly overdoses on.

Just one week ago, ten students at Van Nuys Middle School were treated for an overdose involving edible cannabis.